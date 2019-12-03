RATHDRUM, Idaho - Idaho State Police are on scene of a log truck that overturned and crashed into some power poles in the Rathdrum area, leading to some power outages Tuesday morning.
ISP said the property-damage crash is on Scarcello Rd. at the State Highway 41 intersection. Scarcello is blocked in both directions as crews work to recover the vehicle and Kootenai Electric works to restore power to the area.
Kootenai Electric is currently reporting about 1,178 customers affected by a power outage in the area. The current estimation for power to be restored is by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ISP is on scene of a property damage crash on Scarcello Rd. @ the SH41 intersection involving an overturned log truck. Scarcello is blocked in both directions for recovery of the vehicle & Kootenai Electric Company's restoration of power to the area. pic.twitter.com/07zuv1acMs— Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) December 3, 2019
