SPOKANE, Wash. - The man arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in the Logan neighborhood of Spokane over the weekend appeared in front of a judge Wednesday afternoon, facing first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
In fact, that wasn't the first time that 33-year-old Ryan Shaules has been in court, with a handful of previous convictions and recent arrests under his belt.
Prosecutors said Wednesday Shaules was out on $75,000 bond from two previous arrests when he allegedly shot someone near North Foothills Dr. and Nevada St. on Saturday.
New court documents say the victim in that shooting actually identified Shaules as the one who shot him, before going in and out of consciousness enroute to the hospital.
"The information that we got from the hospital is that the victim may or may not survive this," the prosecutor said Wednesday. "There was a gunshot wound to his neck that was pretty significant and there was one lodged in his spine."
Investigators were tipped that the car Shaules was seen fleeing the scene in was seen at a house in Liberty Lake, but Shauls wasn't found there after a SWAT standoff Saturday.
He was found Tuesday afternoon at a house on Spokane's South Hill near 29th Ave. and Grand Blvd. and arrested after a standoff with police.
In fact, this isn't the first time Shaules has been arrested after a SWAT standoff–NonStop Local's cameras caught when he was arrested for felony harassment in early March.
Prosecutors made clear that Shaules was out on a $75,000 bond from several previous charges with conditions that he not get into any more legal trouble.
"The state has submitted what are called 'failure to comply warrants' saying that you failed to comply with those release conditions, and asked me to revoke your bail in those cases," Spokane County Superior Court Judge John Stine said.
"It's clear that Mr. Shaules doesn't care about any order that the court gives him, especially considering he's had more than one weapon more than one time, and he's had a weapon here where he's probably gravely injured if not killed another person," the prosecutor said in response.
Shaules is being held at the Spokane County Jail on $700,000 bond, and will be arraigned on the new charges on June 13 at 9 a.m.