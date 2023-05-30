SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed the suspect arrested at a standoff on Spokane's South Hill this afternoon was connected to the Logan neighborhood shooting over the weekend.
On May 27, SPD responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired near the intersection of East North Foothills Road and Hamilton Street. When SPD arrived on scene they located a gunshot victim with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital.
This shooting led to a standoff in Liberty Lake where SPD located a second gunshot wound victim. That person was treated at the scene and multiple people were taken into custody.
On May 28, SPD announced they were seeking help in searching for another suspect in connection to that shooting.
On May 30, SPD detectives learned Shaules was at a residence near the zero-hundred block of E. 29th Avenue and Division Street on Spokane's South Hill. Due to Shaules' violent nature, SPD called in SPD SWAT and other specialty resources.
33-year-old Ryan Shaules was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. Other charges are possible.