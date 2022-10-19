LACLEDE, Idaho - A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy.
Thankfully, we’re told Chris is doing better.
“He got out of the ICU yesterday. He’s doing well, breathing on his own. They tell me he should be able to walk in ten weeks,” Allison Bell, Chris’s wife said.
Last Saturday, Chris was getting firewood with his father and younger brothers about 45 minutes out of Newport.
They had fallen a tree and began cutting it into smaller sections and that’s when.
“One of the sections of the tree that was further up the hill began to roll,” Bell said.
The log was rolling directly toward Noah. That’s when Chris heroically stepped in to try and save the 6-year-old little boy, but he wasn’t able to. Chris then found himself stuck under the tree.
“My father-in-law had to chain up to that tree and drag it off of him,” Bell said.
Bell says her father-in-law drove them to the Newport Hospital, and according to Bell, Chris was unconscious when they arrived.
“They tried to resuscitate him, hoping that something would happen. God worked a miracle and brought him back. They were shocked after five or ten minutes that he was opening his eyes and following commands,” Bell said.
Chris is now stable at Sacred Heart. Just two days prior to this incident, Noah celebrated his sixth birthday, surrounded by his friends and family.
“We know he’s in a better place. The family is taking it day by day, but we have peace that passes all understanding about this. We’re praising God through it,” Bell said.
With such a tragic situation, KHQ’s North Idaho Reporter John Webb asked Bell how they get through something like this, and she says, through God.
“It’s really brought us together as a family and a community. I look forward to seeing what other ways God uses this to glorify himself in our lives,” Bell said.
Doctors are hopeful that Chris will be back to normal in January, but in the meantime, he was the family's only source of income. A GoFundMe page has been set up for medical costs.