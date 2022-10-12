SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months.
You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property, and damaging tenants' cars.
The issue has gotten worse - to the point of death threats.
We’re told a car caught on fire early Wednesday morning, and the landlord believes it was ignited by drug use.
“They get a car, they put the hood up, they pretend like they’re working on the car, and then about four people come. Drugs are exchanged and then that car moves,” landlord Celestine Kuntz said.
But the car didn’t move. The vehicle went up in flames, torching part of the tree directly above it.
“We woke up to a huge explosion. We thought that someone may have broken through our front door because our house kind of shook,” tenant Sydney Ginn said.
She says the car has been parked in front of their townhome for close to two weeks now and she’s not sure if it’s going to be moved. She says they’ve been using the car as a place to shoot up drugs.
“People coming and opening the hood of the car. It looks like they’re working on the car but they have tin foil and obvious drugs that they’re using in the car,” Ginn said.
The landlord and tenants have made several calls to the police, but they say nothing has been done.
And drug use is not the only problem they’ve been running into, the landlord says she had to use pepper spray on a man after she says he charged her on her property.
“Started charging at me, so at that point, I pulled out a can and let him know that hey I’ve got something on me between you and me. He continued about 15 feet before I had to disperse a deterrent,” Kuntz said.
She says the man left the property, but before he did he made a death threat.
“He said that he was coming back to kill me, specifically. And that he had planned to come tonight and break out every single window in the entire fourplex,” Kuntz said.
Kuntz says she called police again Wednesday, but they never responded. An unresolved issue that continues to frighten everyone involved.
“I felt like a protector and in that moment I was surviving on fear. It was for the first time in as long as I’ve been doing this that I felt genuine fear,” Kuntz said.
Kuntz has requested extra security though Go Jo. It’s unclear if the car will be removed anytime soon, but in the meantime, tenants are worried that something worse might happen.