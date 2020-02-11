Lolo Nat'l Forest shares photo of Montana firefighter in Australia as his assignment ends

Lolo National Forest in Australia shared photos of Montana Firefighter, Scott Schrenk, on Tuesday as his assignment in Australia ended on Monday.
According to Lolo National Forest, Schrenk worked with other firefighters to build, strengthen and hold containment lines primarily.
He also got to help transport koalas to a rescue facility in New South Wales.
"Fighting fire is pretty much the same wherever you are in the world, but the relationships and friendships I have made through this experience will be life-long,” said Schrenk. “The people here have been through so much, they are truly amazing and I will never forget this assignment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.