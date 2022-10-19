RECOVER logo
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nationwide study centered on "Long COVID" is entering its sixth month.
 
The initiative, called "Recover or researching covid to enhance recovery" is still looking for study participants.
 
Nationwide, the program is seeking 900 participants to study over the next 4 years, 150 of those come from Spokane.
 
The goal? Learn how to help those experiencing long COVID symptoms.
 
"The main goal is to find what it is, how it happens and to identify the most effective ways to diagnose it and treat it so people can enjoy life and not be chronically ill by the condition," Dr. Katherine Tuttle, Providence's Executive Director for Research and Principal Investigator said.
 
Right now, they know symptoms vary.
 
"A lot of them are the classic fatigue, brain fog, but we're seeing a lot of other things too. We are seeing symptoms of chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and chronic lung disease. So, the other really important piece is to look even longer at what the health consequences are going to be of having COVID," she said.
 
Although they haven't done any analyses yet, the importance of the project is not unknown.
 
They are getting answers for, why certain members of the community experience prolonged covid symptoms, what the symptoms are, and how their health will be impacted down the line. They are doing this by identifying symptoms and testing to unravel the mechanisms is that will lead to specific diagnoses and treatments.
 
They expect that there will eventually be clinical trials, and the first contact will be those who participated in this observational study.
 
Those in the study don't have to have been symptomatic when testing positive. And there will be a control group of people who have never had covid.
 
"Oftentimes they have no symptoms until there severe. What we know from autopsy studies is that we find the virus in the brain, heart, kidney, lungs and liver," she said. "So, we don't know if the body will eventually clear the virus or in some people, whether or not this will lead to chronic complications such as organ failure syndrome which is a very active part of the investigation so people with that aspect might not know. "
 
Right now, they have about half of the 150 participants needed. Researchers are looking for more diversity as we know COVID disproportionately impacted different groups including African Americans, Hispanics, American Indians, Pacific Islanders, and those living in rural areas.
 
If you are interested in learning how you can participate, click here.

