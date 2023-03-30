SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of hoping, the family of a Spokane County sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty has been notified the Argonne overpass along I-90 will be officially named after him.
Deputy Joseph O’Connor was hit and killed by a drunk driver as he worked a collision scene along I-90 near Argonne in August of 1961.
"The guy plowed right into him," Deputy O’Connor’s daughter Julie told KHQ in June. "He didn’t slow down at all. It's not fair. It's not fair."
Deputy O’Connor left behind a wife, two little girls and a son, Joe, who was just one year old when his father was killed. His daughters recall so much support in those early days and weeks after the tragedy, but say it slowly seemed to fade from memory as life carried on.
"It goes on…it definitely goes on," daughter Roxanne said. "But, we don't forget. Everyone else does."
But now, every single person traveling along a particular stretch of i90 will have a visual reminder. On the anniversary of his death this year, there will be an official dedication for "Deputy Joseph M. O’Connor Memorial Overpass."
"Excitement, proud, humbling," Deputy O’Connor’s son Joe told our Help Me Hayley. "It’s just phenomenal. Long overdue."
He says it’s so important we as a region continue to honor and remember those who give their all to their community.
"Every law enforcement officer and veteran deserve that…to be remembered," Joe said.
The family wanted to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to the KHQ viewers who wrote in letters of support to the DOT after our initial Help Me Hayley story aired in June of last year. They also wanted to especially thank Susan Walker and Tracie Meidel with Spokane Police and the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project for their tireless efforts to make this happen.
"We’re so grateful," he said.