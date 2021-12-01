A La Niña occurs when winds are stronger than usual and push warm ocean water toward Asia, causing cold, nutrient-rich water to come to the surface along the West Coast of North America.

There are 23 La Niña Events on record, 5 of which saw over 80 inches of snow. The most notable La Niña winter was in 2008 - 2009 with 93.6 inches of snow.

The average snowfall for Spokane is 45.4 inches of snow, last year was also a La Niña winter and we saw 50.1 inches of snowfall at the Spokane International Airport.

Leslie's prediction for snowfall this winter is 65.2 inches of snow.

