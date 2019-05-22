SPOKANE, Wash. - Continuation of the North Spokane Corridor is ramping up with the second phase of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BSNF) railway realignment project.
The biggest change will be the closure of east-west roadways that are in line with the future US 395. Several closures will be permanent, including Bridgeport, Fairview, Cleveland, Grace, Marietta and Jackson avenues. This means the only options for drivers in the area to cross east and west will be Francis, Euclid, Carlisle and Upriver Drive.
Another big change is the three-year closure of Wellesley Avenue from Market to Freya. This happens to be the only central crossing between Francis and Euclid for the Hillyard and Morgan Acres neighborhoods. When Wellesley closes later this year, residents will drive approximately a mile north or south from Wellesley to find a suitable crossing to travel east or west.
Wellesley is slated for completion in late 2022, with the goal of opening a new stretch of the NSC between Freya and Wellesley, adding approximately 1½ miles of new freeway.
Construction takes time, and in Spokane the winter months from late October through March make it very difficult to work year-round. Battling snow and frozen ground puts us into a winter shutdown each year, which leaves a short window to be pouring concrete and moving the earth.
On top of that, one piece of the puzzle still has to fall into place.
That puzzle is to realign the BSNF railway to make way for the NSC. This project is expected to begin construction in late summer to early fall. Crews will then work to move the tracks away from the NSC corridor and construct the new alignment and overpass over Wellesley Ave.
While the realignment continues on the BNSF track, 2020 will bring several new projects including the paving from Columbia Street to the Spokane River and beginning of construction on the raised roadway over the Spokane Community College parking lot. This is a huge milestone, as it will be very visible to the public, and the first project to start on the south side of the Spokane River.
Once the BNSF track has been moved, construction will begin on the Wellesley interchange, overpass, and connecting ramps. The current design includes two roundabouts for both on and off ramps.
It will take roughly two years from start of construction to complete the Wellesley Avenue interchange, and it will be well worth it. The added roundabouts and wider roadway will make travel through the area much smoother and easier for drivers.
If you would like to learn more about the upcoming closure of Wellesley Avenue, the North Spokane Corridor or the Children of the Sun Trail, please join us for an open house Thursday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207.