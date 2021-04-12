It all started after Don Estes lost his niece Tina Stewart to a brutal domestic violence attack in 2017. Since then Estes has been fighting for a domestic violence registry in the state, and now he is turning to President Biden for help.
"I have been writing him postcards, I go to the post office and get a stack of 100, and I handwrite every single one of them, and I send them to the white house,” Estes said.
Estes, said now more than ever something needs to change.
"You just had another homicide yesterday up in Spokane. A woman and her child, and you know that’s heartbreaking and this guy had a past,” Estes said. “We have got to start doing something better."
But Annie Murphey, the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition’s Executive Director said while a registry does have a possible benefit, there are also potential issues with a registry like that.
"We would also note that not all domestic violence is reported through the criminal justice system, not all of domestic violence has a conviction as an outcome of it,” Murphey said. “So there is potential that we would still be missing people."
And similar accuracy concerns were brought up by Alex Piquero, the chair of the Department of Sociology at the University of Miami. Piquero studied domestic violence rates in the United States during the pandemic and his research report was prepared by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.
"There are lots of errors on those,” Piquero said. “So imagine your name showing up there and you going through the trouble of you having to clear your name and that’s happened more often than not."
Still, for Don Estes, something, anything has got to give.
"We can’t give up on this I mean it's important,” Estes said. “I have lost too many family members to this, it’s just heartbreaking"
If you or anyone you know are a victim of domestic violence there is a 24-seven hotline you can call, text, or email through YWCA Spokane.
- Call: 509-326-2255
- Email: help@ywcaspokane.org
- Text: 509-220-3725