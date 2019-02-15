Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love. It can be about friendships too. And in a house on Lincoln Street in North Spokane, there's a friendship worth celebrating.
93-year-old Mary Russell has lived in her home just north of Francis since the 1950s. She moved in with her husband, Darrell, when the area north of Frances was nothing more than fields and orchards. The Francis Safeway was still years from going up about a block away. Mary and Darrell spent the following years creating a family and making memory after memory. Darrell passed away more than a decade ago. The home they built together is much quieter these days. But if you knock on Mary's door, she's happy to welcome you in and tell you the stories of her life.
That's exactly what happened when Tam'e Harding, a woman young enough to be Mary's granddaughter, knocked on the door. Tam'e reached out to Meals on Wheels asking to be connected to an elderly senior citizen who'd lived in Spokane for a long time and could share stories and wisdom. Mary was their answer. The two started having lunch every other week, until one day, Tam'e had an idea.
She offered to paint Mary's nails. A perfect thought considering Mary used to work as a beautician, and Tam'e collects a lot of nail polish. She has 250 bottles to be exact. The ritual starts with a phone call. Tam'e asks Mary what she's wearing and brings a color she thinks will match. She also brings "a surprise color", which she says Mary almost always chooses. Tam'e brings lunch, they paint nails, and they spend hours talking, listening and learning from one another.
They both speak highly of one another and truly love what the other has to offer. On Christmas a few years ago, one offer from Tam'e included a 3 foot pink Christmas tree. She'd heard Mary talk about a giant pink tree she had years ago, and thought the new pink tree would be a great surprise. It was! Because Mary had already put up her Christmas tree for the year, the two decided the new pink tree would come out in February for Valentine's Day. Now, their lunches and manicures are done in the light of the Valentine's tree during the month of February.
More than 60 years since she moved into her home, Mary is still making memories. The neighborhood looks different and there are new people in Mary's life, but she will tell you that she's still fullfilled by the love that comes through her door in people like Tam'e.