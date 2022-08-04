Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights preparing 300 meals for firefighters

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Longhorn Barbecue in Airway Heights is preparing 300 meals for firefighters right now.

The restaurant posted Thursday morning on their Facebook page, saying thank you to firefighters!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!