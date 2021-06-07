Longtime Gonzaga Athletic Director Mike Roth will announce his retirement Tuesday, the University has announced.
Roth has served as Gonzaga's AD for 24 years, and has been part of leadership within the Gonzaga Athletic department for 34 in total.
After departing following a short stint as an assistant men's basketball coach from 1982-1983, Roth returned to Gonzaga in 1987 as Assistant Director of Athletics/Martin Centre Director, holding that position until he was named Acting Director of Athletics in July 1997. He became Director of Athletics in September 1998.
“I have been blessed to be able to serve Gonzaga as the AD for all these years,” Roth said, “I am beyond grateful to everyone that has been a part of my experience here at Gonzaga, there’s far too many to thank and name at this time. I do want to single out Dr. Thayne McCulloh, and thank him for all his support and making this all possible.”
Roth was twice named Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year, first in 2008-2009 and again in 2018-19. The University says that over the 24 years Roth was the head of athletics, "the Zags have thrived with unprecedented success on and off the court, the course, the water, and the field."
“It has been an incredible blessing and rewarding 24 years of having Mike Roth as our Director of Athletics,” Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Few said, “Without Mike, this entire era of growth and success never would have occurred. It has been a great partnership and one I feel so lucky to have been part of."
Gonzaga earned 73 appearances to NCAA Tournaments while Roth served as Athletic Director, and 31 student-athletes were named All-Americans during that time. Additionally, the University says that athletics' academic progress rates and graduation rates rank at "an elite level, breaking numerous historical records" at Gonzaga.
“Mike Roth stands in a category all alone as an Athletic Director,” Gonzaga Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lisa Fortier said, “The culture we have here at Gonzaga is so much about the consistency of our leadership, and the impact he has had on all of us and our programs. I have spent 16 years here at GU, and he has coached me through my time as a Graduate Assistant, Director of Operations, Assistant Coach, and Head Coach. Mike leads with great integrity and humility, and has always made my job better. I am so grateful that he believed in me as a coach, and entrusted me to lead our Women’s Basketball program. He consistently reminded us to do our best before every home game, and after every big win, he was always waiting by the locker room to give me a high five. Despite his calm demeanor, if you run back the film of Townsend’s game winner in the WCC Championship this year, you can tell in his celebration that he is as competitive and invested as any of us. We will miss Mike greatly, but are so thankful for all he has done for the university, and very excited for him and his wife to enjoy retirement."
“Gonzaga Athletics has been fundamentally transformed under Mike Roth’s tenure of dedicated and exemplary leadership,” Gonzaga University President Dr. Thayne McCulloh said, “His commitment to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the Spokane community has been the foundation upon which success has been sustained, raising the profile of Gonzaga Athletics to national prominence. I will never be able to adequately express my appreciation for all Mike has done to continuously improve the opportunities for success that our students, programs, and supporters today experience.”
The University will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., in the McCarthey Athletic Center, a live broadcast of the event will be available on SWX, along with a live stream on khq.com