SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane resident and NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has had a complaint filed by his longtime partner for years of reported domestic violence.
The complaint was filed earlier in the month in Spokane County Superior Court by Danielle Wade.
The complaint alleges Rypien was physically violent with Wade on various occasions beginning in 2008 and going all the way until fall of 2020. Wade alleges Rypien struck her and injured her multiple times.
The couple has spoken in the past, as reported by the Spokesman Review, about the violence. They attributed it as a potentially side effect of head trauma Rypien suffered during his 16 years in the NFL.
The lawsuit acknowledges the trauma but states that it is not an excuse to inflict trauma on Wade.
Rypiens's family released the following statement in response the allegations:
"We empathize with those suffering from mental illness and our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Wade as she moves forward. Although we question Ms. Wade’s recollection and assertions in her claim, we recognize the seriousness of any accusation of domestic violence perpetrated against women or men. As a family, we are prepared to ensure a holistic review of the facts in the appropriate forum."
The lawsuit alleges that Wade was made to feel obligated be Rypien's "caregiver" and keep him out of trouble. It said she was told she couldn't expose his behavior becuase of the affect it could have on his foundation which is aims to fight cancer in children.
No court dates have been scheduled yet for the case.