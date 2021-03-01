SPOKANE, Wash. - The Looff Carrousel is reopening today, March 1, after being closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.
The Looff Carrousel is one of Spokane's most popular attractions and with the reopening, safety is the highest priority for the ride. Masks and hand sanitizer are required to ride the carrousel and people are encouraged to purchase tickets online to decrease contact and the amount of people waiting in line.
The ride will be limited to 29 riders at a time and groups will be sectioned off by colored bands on the horses to make sure there's proper social distance between riding groups.
The total capacity has also been reduced to 25% under phase 2 guidelines. All spectators will be asked to wait with their riding party until permitted into the Carrousel rotunda. A designated observation area is available inside the building.
High touch surfaces including restrooms, carrousel horses, scooters, skates and gondolas are regularly sanitized and the carrousel ring toss will not be used.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.