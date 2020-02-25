High pressure continues to deliver beautiful weather to the Inland northwest throughout the day. Day time highs pop into the mid to upper 40's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30's. A weak system moving through our high pressure ridge will bring some light flurries overnight and tomorrow morning, with a return to sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. Daytime highs shoot into the mid 50's Friday, ahead of our next round of active weather moves in Saturday.
