Get outside and enjoy this beautiful Summer like weather, with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 70's and 80's.
Thursday, keep an eye on your garbage can as a system will slides by to the north bringing wind gust of 20-25 mph.
Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and our last day in the 70's. It is also your day to get that yard work done before the weekend!
A series of storms moves in for the weekend, with unsettled weather lingering through the start of next week . Widespread rain arrives Saturday, with snow levels dropping between 5000-6000 ft, bringing a light dusting of snow for higher elevations. Temperatures also tale a nose dive into the 50's for the second half of the weekend and start of next week.
