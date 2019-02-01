The first family of hip-hop wants you to go vegan, and they're putting their money their money where their mouth is.

Beyoncé announced on Instagram Wednesday that some lucky fan will win free tickets to her shows for 30 years. The winner also gets free admission to performances by her husband, Jay-Z.

All you have to do to enter is move toward avoiding animal-based foods and products. You don't have to go completely vegan, but rather pledge to take a more plant-based approach.

They wrote that having children is what brought them to adopt a vegan lifestyle.