First Presbyterian Church of Spokane: Dec. 24th 4:00 pm Family candlelight service, 7:00 pm traditional candlelight service, 9:00 Contemporary candlelight service
New Community Church: Dec. 24th 4:00 pm
Central Lutheran Church: Dec. 24th 7:00 pm, Dec. 25th 10:00 am
The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes: Dec. 24th 4:00 p.m. Children's Mass with Children's Choir, 6:00 pm Mass with Trumpet and Organ 12:00 am Midnight Solemn Pontifical Mass. Dec 25th 7:00 a.m. Mass with Cantor and Organ, 10:00 a.m. Mass with Organ and Cathedral Brass
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelists:Family Christmas Eucharist at 4 pm (incense-free) Nursery Care Provided.
Christmas Music begins at 3:30 pm
Carillon Christmas Music after the worship service
Includes music by the Junior Choir, organ, congregational singing, Holy Eucharist, Scripture and a sermon
Festival Christmas Eucharist at 10:30 pm
Carillon Christmas Concert at 9:15 pm
Christmas Music begins at 9:45 pm
Includes music by the Cathedral Choir, organ, handbells, brass, congregational singing, Holy Eucharist, Scripture and a sermon
Christ the Redeemer Church: Christmas Eve service 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm
Faith Bible Church: 6:30 pm
Salem Lutheran Church: Christmas Eve at 5 pm and at 10 pm
True Hope Church: Dec 24th 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm
St. Aloysius: Dec 24th t 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m, Dec 25th 10:00 a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.
Manito Presbyterian: Dec 24th 7:00 pm all generations with childcare 9:00 pm contemplative with communion
South Hill Bible Church: Dec. 24th 4:00 pm
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: Dec. 24th Family Candlight Service 7:00 pm, Candellight and Communion service 9:00 pm. Dec. 25th 10:00 am
Valley Fourth Church: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.
Spokane First Church of the Nazarene: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Family Worship; 6 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Carols; 10 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Carols with the Chancel Choir.
St. Stephens Episcopal Church: Dec. 24th, 10:30 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Service; Dec. 25, 11 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church: Dec. 24th 5:00 pm, and 7:00 pm with Communion. Dec. 25th 10:00 am
