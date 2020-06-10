This afternoon we will expect to see more sunshine than what we saw yesterday. Winds will remain pretty calm to light. Temperatures are making quite the rebound! After only finishing out in the mid 50's yesterday in Spokane, we will look to hit the low 70's. Overnight, we drop into the low 50's.
For both today and tomorrow we will expect to see some cloud coverage sweeping in from a Pacific low. More active weather is on the way as we head into the weekend including the potential for thunderstorms. We will continue to outline those details as the weekend creeps closer!
