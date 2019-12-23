Skiers & Snowboarders with a Santa wardrobe handy were treated to a free lift ticket at Lookout Pass on Sunday.
Lookout Pass held its "Dress Like Santa, Ski Free," event on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Hopeful participants were asked to stop by the lift ticket window dressed in a full-on Santa suit including a hat, beard (no beard for Mrs. Santa Claus), red coat, red pants, black belt, white fur trim. Those who met Lookout's quality standards were issued a free lift ticket for the day.
All participating Santas were asked to join for a downhill ski/ride that took place late Sunday morning, leading to some great photos and videos and a group picture at the lodge afterwards.
