Dec_22_Skiing_Santas_5A2841.jpg
Lookout Pass

Skiers & Snowboarders with a Santa wardrobe handy were treated to a free lift ticket at Lookout Pass on Sunday.

Lookout Pass held its "Dress Like Santa, Ski Free," event on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Dec_22_SB_Santas_5A2850.jpg

Hopeful participants were asked to stop by the lift ticket window dressed in a full-on Santa suit including a hat, beard (no beard for Mrs. Santa Claus), red coat, red pants, black belt, white fur trim. Those who met Lookout's quality standards were issued a free lift ticket for the day.

All participating Santas were asked to join for a downhill ski/ride that took place late Sunday morning, leading to some great photos and videos and a group picture at the lodge afterwards.

Dec_22_Skiing_Santas_Merry_Christmas_5A2956.jpg

