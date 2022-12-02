MULLAN, Idaho - Lookout Pass has been working on its backside expansion for nine years and in just two weeks, the lift will be up and running.
“It transforms the mountain. What this adds are 500 hundred acres. It brings our total acres to 1,023, so it almost doubles the size of the mountain,” Matthew Sawyer, director of marketing said.
Friday crews were clamping the chairs onto the cable which should be wrapped up Saturday.
Within the next few weeks, Sawyer says they will test the chair lift to make sure the lift can handle the weight capacity. In total, 14 new runs will be available to skiers. Opening day for the new lift will be Dec. 16.
“It’s the wind side load, so it comes over the hill. It loads back onto these trails which makes it that much deeper and that much better,” Sawyer said.
The new lift is 5,260 feet in length and the top elevation is 500 feet higher than the current summit. That means more snow, which already resonates with its reputation.
“Lookout is better on the border. The snow is always fantastic and I just had to come here and check it out,” said Sandpoint resident, Caroline Mcgough.
A lot of people were checking out the new run Friday, including Cale Nittinger, who says he’s excited about all of the new territory.
“A lot more great terrain. Some more of that northern aspect stuff. I love how you can pick and choose different aspects to get the best snow. It’s just going to put more stuff in play,” Mission Valley resident, Cale Nittinger said.
Skiers enjoy Lookout and look out for one another, according to Mcgough.
“The powder is so amazing up here and the community. It’s just beautiful - it’s just great,” Mcgough said.