It's game on at Lookout Pass Ski Area as they are opening on Saturday, December 14.
According to a statement from Lookout Pass Ski Area, they are expecting three to five inches of snow on Wednesday and eight to 12 inches of snow on Thursday.
On Saturday, December 14, all services will be available including food, bar, gift shop, ski lessons and rentals.
Depending on conditions, Lookout Pass Ski Area said they may pull the tiger and start the winter season on Friday the 13th.
You can check their website for the latest at find snow conditions at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.