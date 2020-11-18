Loren Culp, the Republican candidate for Governor, who has still not conceded the race to incumbent Jay Inslee, went after members of the Washington Republican party on Wednesday.
On Twitter, Culp quote tweeted Washington House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox (R), telling him to "grow a pair" in regards to the State's response to recent COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Governor Inslee.
Sunday, Wilcox tweeted a Seattle Times article about the economic strain that businesses have felt during the pandemic, adding "My colleagues and I found out about the Governor's intentions via twitter last night... But we still.want to help."
Culp responded on Wednesday: "Still want to help? Death rate, look at the facts and fight for freedom not government handouts! Grow a pair!"
Culp has consistently criticized Inslee's response to the pandemic, saying that the restrictions put in place are an abuse of power and restrict the freedom of the public.
