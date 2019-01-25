Twenty years behind bars and paying back the money she’s accused of embezzling from a north Idaho non-profit; that’s what Lori Isenberg faces.
Prosecutors say Isenberg and her daughters concocted an elaborate scheme to defraud the North Idaho Housing Coalition, which helps low-income families find a place to live.
In all, prosecutors say they stole more than half a million dollars.
All three will appear at the federal at the federal courthouse in Coeur d'Alene.
Lori’s Daughters, Jessica Barnes and Amber Hoskings, will be sentenced for their involvement, while Lori will change her plea to guilty, according to court records.
One person who say’s he’ll be there to witness the hearings, Larry’s son, Dean Isenberg.
Larry Isenberg fell out of a boat in early 2018, but a toxicology report would later show he had lethal levels of Benadryl in his system.
In a statement, Dean Isenberg says he’s “appalled, furious, and heartbroken at the events that transpired” and that "Larry never had a part in any of this.”
Dean spoke highly of his father, saying he was a great man, a best friend, and that he was an unforgettable person.
Larry’s death is still being investigated by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators tell KHQ that Lori is a “person of interest” in his death.
“Some justice is better than no justice,” Dean wrote, "at least a grieving son can hope."