COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A jury trial has been set in early 2021 for Lori Isenberg, a convicted embezzler who is facing murder charges in the death of her husband Larry.
A pre-trial conference is set for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 prior to the jury trial beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Lori Isenberg appeared in court back in March, but stood silent, with the judge ruling the silence as a plea of not guilty.
A judge has expected the trial to last about six weeks. If Lori is found guilty, she could face life in prison or the death penalty. If she is found not guilty, she would still serve the five-year sentence for embezzlement charges.
Lori claimed Larry fell overboard while they were on a boat in Lake Coeur d'Alene in February 2018. Larry was presumed drowned, but an autopsy later showed his cause of death was actually a lethal amount of Benadryl.
KHQ recently obtained court documents indicating that was not the first time Lori allegedly attempted to poison her husband, also attempting to do so in Florida.
In 2019, Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she once worked. Four of her daughters also pleaded guilty for receiving embezzled funds. Each of them received three years of probation, along with 100 hours of community service, and repayment of the embezzled money.
