Lori Isenberg has pleaded guilty to killing her husband, Larry Isenberg, back in February of 2018.
She entered the plea on Thursday in North Idaho.
Lori originally claimed Larry fell overboard while they were on a boat in Lake Coeur d'Alene in February 2018. Larry was presumed drowned, but an autopsy later showed his cause of death was actually a lethal amount of Benadryl.
KHQ obtained court documents indicating that was not the first time Lori allegedly attempted to poison her husband, also attempting to do so in Florida.
Her sentencing on the murder charges will take place later this year.
In 2019, Isenberg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she once worked. Four of her daughters also pleaded guilty for receiving embezzled funds. Each of them received three years of probation, along with 100 hours of community service, and repayment of the embezzled money.
Isenberg was sentenced to five years in prison on those charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.