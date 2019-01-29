Two daughters of Lori Isenberg have been sentenced to probation for their role in defrauding a north Idaho non-profit.
Amber Hosking and Jessica Barnes we’re sentenced Tuesday morning to 3 years probation, 100 hours community service and must abstain from alcohol or drug use.
Both women were charged with conspiracy to commit federal program theft.
Hosking is ordered to pay $16,500 restitution and agreed to liquidate a homestead she has to help back the money she received from Lori Isenberg.
Barnes already paid back the $15,500 that she received from Isenberg.
Lori Isenberg will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.
This story is developing.