COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Lori Isenberg, who plead guilty to the murder of her husband, has been sentenced to life in prison with 30 years fixed.
Lori Isenberg sentenced to life in prison with 30 years fixed for murdering her husband
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
67°F
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
67°F / 47°F
3 PM
68°F
4 PM
67°F
5 PM
68°F
6 PM
68°F
7 PM
67°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Grandmother, 72, loses custody of granddaughters after asking for help
- Woman in Kootenai County Jail after police find her in vehicle with granddaughter and purse full of illegal pills and heroin
- Man connected to $650 million unemployment fraud in Washington state arrested in New York
- Spokane police find driver who fled the scene of road rage shooting when his passenger was fatally shot
- Spokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearm
- Employee's sneaky 9-1-1 call stops robbery in its tracks
- Q Check: Is a business asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination a HIPAA violation?
- Here we grow again - Roots in sewer lines causing major damage in Spokane homes
- Official cause of death announced in death of 8-year-old Jacob Munoz
- Man who stabbed, nearly decapitated Spokane woman, Makayla Young, set for sentencing Monday
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.