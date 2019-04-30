COUER D'ALENE - Lori Isenberg has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison, supervised probation for 3 years.
She has also been ordered to $20k in fines for embezzling over $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The former head of a Coeur d’Alene non-profit will be sentenced for embezzlement charges.
Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to federal theft charges in late January. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Prosecutors allege Isenberg stole more than $500,000 between 2014-2018 while serving as the Executive Director for the North Idaho Housing Coalition. 4 of Isenberg's daughters were also indicted. Of those, 2 have been sentenced, 2 more have pleaded guilty but have not been sentenced.
The sentencing will begin at 1:30 P.M.