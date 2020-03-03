COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Lori Isenberg, the convicted embezzler who was arrested in connection with her husband's death, stood in silence as she appeared in court Tuesday, March 3. The judge ruled her silence as a plea of not guilty.
Isenberg is facing murder charges for the death of her husband, Larry. If she is found guilty she could face life in prison or the death penalty.
The judge has yet to set a jury date, but he is expecting the trial to last about six weeks.
If Isenberg is found not guilty, she will still serve the five-year sentence for embezzlement charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.