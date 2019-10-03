COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Lori Isenberg, from well respected Coeur d’Alene businesswoman who appeared to be happily married, now a federal inmate and a person of interest in her husband’s suspicious death.
It’s a fall from grace that you’d more than likely see on Dateline Friday night, but it’s happening right here, right now in the lake city.
Isenberg is already on the hook for $500,000 that federal investigators say she stole from the non-profit she helped run.
On Tuesday, October 1, a judge tripled that number, ruling in favor of a civil suit that the North Idaho Housing Coalition filed in 2018.
According to court documents, Isenberg engaged in a “pattern of racketeering activity” when she embezzled over $500,000 over a span of three years.
Documents go on to say that because of Isenberg's conduct, the North Idaho Housing Coalition may not be able to continue its mission and its programs to provide affordable housing to low-income families.
Isenberg owes the housing coalition nearly $2 million, and her grand total of money owed, upwards of $2.3 million.
It won’t be easy to pay back, Isenberg is in federal prison right now as she serves a five-year sentence for federal wire fraud and theft charges.
KHQ received a statement from Kerri Thoreson, the President of the North Idaho Housing Coalition.
“It's gratifying to reach a conclusion of the embezzlement case and to know that the North Idaho Housing Coalition can resume the organization's good works.” The statement reads, "It's also satisfying to have the legal system recognize the devastation created by Lori Isenberg's actions, both in the criminal and civil case."
“Now we move forward. On a personal level it's bittersweet since until there's justice for Larry Isenberg's death his family will not find any closure."
Deputies say Larry Isenberg's death investigation continues.
According to search warrants filed in Spokane County, Larry Isenberg’s autopsy showed he had lethal levels of the drug found in Benadryl in his system.
