MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lori Vallow, the mother accused of murdering her two children, is facing more charges.
Lori Vallow now accused of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder against her ex-husband Charles Vallow.
Charles Vallow was shot and killed on July 11, 2019, by Lori Vallow's brother Alex Cox.
The indictment claims Lori Vallow promoted or helped her brother with the death of her ex-husband.
Cox said he shot Charles in self-defense. Charles said he filed for divorce because he feared she would kill him and that she had developed cult-like beliefs.
Just five months after Charles Vallow's death, Alex Cox died of a blood clot.
Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were formally accused of killing Vallow's two children, Tylee and JJ in May.
Lori Vallow was committed to a mental facility at the beginning of June by a judge after being found unfit to stand trial. She is set to be at the facility for 90 days before being reevaluated.
Chad Daybell's jury trial is set to start on November 8.