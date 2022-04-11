Vallow, Lori
Photo: Kaua’i Police Department

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow has been found competent to stand trial and is set to be arraigned in the deaths of her two children next week. 

Vallow was indicted on first-degree murder charges for her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, in May of 2021. She was however found unfit for trial in Idaho court following a psychological assessment.

Her arraignment is set for April 19 at 1 p.m.

