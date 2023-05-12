BOISE, Idaho - The trial for Lori Vallow Daybell has ended, an the jury has reached a verdict, finding her guilty of all charges.
Vallow faced multiple counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and grand theft for the deaths of her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as her husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell.
After a day of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts. She now faces up to life in prison after the death penalty was taken off the table earlier this year.
The verdict capped a six-week trial that mostly featured testimony from the prosecution—the defense didn't bring any witnesses into the courtroom. Some of the most emotional testimony came from Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ.
"She looked away rather quickly," Larry testified, describing an interaction he had with Vallow. "And I just wanted to look in her eyes. It's just that simple. I just wanted to look in her eyes. And at this point I'm not even asking why. Her why would never be justification."
Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood did explain what he believed was Vallow's "why" for the jury on Thursday.
"Money, power and sex," Wood said. "What does justice for these victims require? It requires a conviction on each and every count."
Her defense argued there no evidence tying his client to the killings but plenty showing she was a loving, protective mother whose life took a sharp turn when she met her fifth husband, Chad Daybell.
The pair espoused apocalyptic religious claims, describing people as 'zombies' and dark. Her defense said Daybell told her they had been married in several previous lives and she was a “sexual goddess” who was supposed to help him save the world by gathering 144,000 followers so Jesus could return.
Vallow will return to court for a sentencing hearing later this year. Her husband, Chad Daybell, will stand trial later this year for the his role in the murders. Daybell has pled not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and two counts of insurance fraud.