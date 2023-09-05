IDAHO - Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman found guilty of murdering her two children, has filed an appeal of the conviction.
After a trial lasting several months, Lori Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 deaths of two of her children, 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder of her husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell, and for two counts of first-degree grand theft.
Following the verdict, the judge sentenced Vallow to three consecutive life-sentences and two concurrent life sentences without possibility of parole, as well as $22,542 in restitution to the victims' families.
For his alleged involvement, her husband Chad Daybell is set to face his own trial in April 2024. He has been charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of insurance fraud.
According to the court filing, Vallow's attorney lists 16 complaints regarding the trial and sentencing. The appeal alleges possible errs of the court, including judgements on Vallow's mental competency, violations of her right to speedy trial, jury bias, evidence presented of other crimes, the amendment of the grand jury indictment, jury instructions, and the denial of the defense's request to review all mitigating evidence submitted prior to sentencing.
Vallow's defense also alleges the court abused its discretion by ordering Vallow to pay a total of $165,018 in fines and court costs, despite being found indigent.
The case will now be heard the Idaho Court of Appeals, which will review the trial information and either affirm the trial court's decision or remand the case back to the trial court, either in part or in full. An appellate court does not retry a case, only review the trial court's decision.
Lori Vallow also awaits extradition to Arizona, where she faces charges for conspiracy to murder her former husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019.