REXBURG, Idaho - Lori Vallow, after a psychological assessment, has been found unfit for trail.
According to documents obtained by East Idaho News, results from the assessment show Vallow is not of sound mind to proceed with the trail and is recommended for treatment.
"At this time, the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," the documents said.
The state is contesting the findings of the report.
Vallow remains in jail for now, it is not clear when she will have her next court date.