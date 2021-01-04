Lori Vallow Daybell was in court Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing on misdemeanor charges she's facing in Madison County.
The charges include: Resisting/obstructing officers, Solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.
A new jury trial date was set for August 30-September 3rd.
These charges are separate from other charges filed in Freemont county against Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell,
Vallow's children went missing in the fall of 2019.
In June, their remains were found buried in the yard outside Daybell's home.
Both Vallow and Daybell are awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges charges of conspiracy and attempting to conceal or destroy evidence.
Court documents filed in the case include claims that the couple had strange doomsday beliefs. Investigators are also looking into the untimely deaths of the Daybell's former spouses.
Charles Vallow was shot to death by Lori Daybell's brother in what he told police was self-defense.
Chad Daybell's late wife Tammy Daybell died of “natural causes,” according to her obituary, but investigators became suspicious and had Tammy's body exhumed. The results of that autopsy have not yet been released.
