REXBURG, Idaho - Lori Vallow, mother of missing Rexburg, Idaho, children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, will be appearing in court Friday afternoon.
Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment after failing to produce the children when ordered to do so. JJ was last seen on Sept. 23 and Tylee was last seen on Sept. 9, the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park.
AP reports that police in the small town of Rexburg have said they "strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger," and that Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have repeatedly lied about the kids' whereabouts.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now asking anyone who visited Yellowstone on Sept. 8 to share any photos or videos with law enforcement. Investigators are looking for anything that might show Vallow, her brother, Alex Cox, the children or a silver 2017 F-150 pickup with Arizona plate CPQUiNT.
