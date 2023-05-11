BOISE, Idaho — The jury in the murder trial of Lori Vallow adjourned for the day Thursday evening. Deliberations are set to resume Friday morning, according to The Ada County website.
Vallow was faces charges of conspiracy and murder in the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and her fifth husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.
Deliberations began Thursday following closing statements. Prosecutors told jurors Thursday at the close of the weekslong case that Vallow wanted the victims' money, so she used sex and power to manipulate her brother and a lover into carrying out the crimes.
Defense attorney Jim Archibald countered there was no evidence tying his client to the killings, but instead that there was plenty showing she was a loving and protective mother whose life was to a turn when she met her fifth husband, Chad Daybell.