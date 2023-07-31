ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow Daybell, the woman convicted for the murders of two of her children and conspiring to kill her fifth husband's wife, was sentenced Monday following emotional impact statements from the victims' families.
For the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, Vallow was convicted on two counts each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as grand theft. She was also convicted for conspiracy to murder Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.
Vallow has been indicted in Arizona on charges she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, as well as conspiracy to commit murder her former husband, Charles Vallow. According to AP News, Charles was shot and killed in 2019, but her niece's ex survived an attempt later that year.
Chad Daybell faces his own trial related to the case, scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.
Daybell, a self-published author of doomsday fiction loosely based on Mormon teachings, married his wife Tammy in 1990. It was in 2017 that friends reported Vallow began reading his books, noting a change in her behavior. Vallow and Daybell met in person for the first time in October 2018.
In February 2019, Charles Vallow filed for divorce from Lori, stating he feared for his life. He reported Lori claimed she was a god preparing for a second coming and threatened to kill him. On July 19 that year, Charles was fatally shot by Lori's brother, Alex Cox.
In September 2019, she moved her family from Arizona to Rexburg, Idaho in order to be closer to Daybell. Photos of a trip to Yellowstone soon after are the last time Tylee Ryan could be verified as alive. JJ was last seen on Sept. 22, 2019.
On Oct. 19, Tammy Daybell died suddenly in her sleep. While an autopsy was not initially performed, later investigation indicated she had been asphyxiated.
Just weeks later on Nov. 5, 2019, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell would marry on a beach in Hawai'i. And investigation into the missing children began later that month after their grandparents reported they hadn't heard from them in weeks. Their bodies were found months later in June 2020 on Chad Daybell's property.
The investigation that unfolded revealed a twisting narrative, in which Daybell allegedly told Vallow she was a goddess, that they had been married in a previous life, and that they had to gather 144,000 followers so Jesus could return. Her friends testified Vallow began to refer to people as "zombies," including her children.
During the trial, however, the prosecutor argued the motive for the murders was not based in delusional religious beliefs but in greed, pointing to searches by Vallow before their murders about insurance payouts.
"It tells us Tylee and JJ didn't die because their mom thought they were possessed. If she truly believed that, she would have preached it because she preached all the time," the prosecutor said during the sentencing hearing. "She didn't tell anyone because she killed them for money."
The prosecutor asked the judge for multiple life sentences, a $5,000 fine for victims' families, and 20 years for grand theft.
The defense argued Vallow was not a heartless murderer, saying, "She is very different than who she plays on tv. She's smart, insightful, witty."
He requested a 20-year fixed term with an intermittent term of life, stating life without parole would not incentivize rehabilitation.
Vallow herself spoke in her defense at the sentencing, denying the charges, saying, "Accidental deaths happened. Suicides happened. Fatal side effects of medications happened."
Vallow said she had died while in labor with Tylee and went to heaven, after which she's allegedly had visions of God. She said Tylee was often in pain and no one knew the full extent but her, but that Tylee was at peace now. She stated JJ had lived a short and meaningful life.
Vallow also claimed she regularly gets visits from the spirits of Tylee and JJ. She claims JJ came to her as an adult spirit who was "very, very tall," and that he was keeping busy.
She called Tammy Daybell her "eternal" and "wonderful friend" who was in the arms of Jesus now. Vallow said she looks forward to the day they are together in the arms of Jesus.
The judge took in all information before making a decision on the sentencing. He noted her lack of remorse and the traumatic impact the evidence left on the jurors. Judge Boyce stated while he rarely gave consecutive sentences, he felt it was warranted in this case.
Vallow was given three consecutive life sentences, two concurrent life sentences, and a concurrent sentence of ten years in prison with parole after five years. She must also pay $22,542 in restitution to the victims' families.
