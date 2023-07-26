ST. ANTHONY, Idaho - A motion filed by Lori Vallow Daybell's defense team to prevent the aunt of murder victim, Tammy Daybell, from giving a victim statement at next week's sentencing hearing was denied.
According to East Idaho News, Tammy's aunt, Vicki Hoban, filed a request last month requesting she be allowed to give a victim impact statement during the sentencing. Judge Steven Boyce initially denied the request, citing Idaho law, which only recognizes immediate family members as victims and does not include an aunt.
However, Hoban responded, stating she would like to speak on behalf of Tammy's mother, Phyllis Douglas, who died on June 8 before sentencing could occur.
Boyce issued a follow-up response, granting allowance for Hoban to speak as a representative of the immediate family.
A presentencing report showed impact statements were submitted by Tammy Daybell's sister and father as well. Because of that, Vallow's defense team argued Hoban should not speak, claiming an aunt would only be appropriate as a victim if no other immediate relations able to speak on the family's behalf.
In a hearing on Wednesday, the prosecutor recognized unique issues when it comes to victims, especially homicide cases, but that prosecutors don't have a legal basis to argue one way or the other in this situation.
"The state does not technically represent the victims in the case any more than as part of the general public,” said Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake.
"We are in a precarious situation when it comes to victims’ rights," she said, stating they would leave the matter to the court's discretion.
Boyce said he was under the impression nobody else from Tammy Daybell's family would be issuing a victim impact statement when he granted her request. Despite that, he said he'd researched the issue and beleives Hoban still had the right to speak.
"What I don’t find is any limiting language stating that this designation as a representative can only apply if there’s an absence of anyone else to make a statement," Boyce said. "There’s nothing in the statute that a designated representative has to only be appointed under certain circumstances."
Lori Vallow was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell, her husband's former wife. She appeared at the hearing via Zoom, but did not speak.
Tammy Daybell was found dead on Oct. 19, 2019. While initially thought to be natural causes, the family did not request an autopsy at the time. Her body was exhumed two months later as part of the investigation, and an autopsy revealed bruising consistent with restraints, bloody foam, and no internal signs of a seizure or heart issue. The signs were consistent with death by asphyxiation. She was 49 years old.
“With Tammy’s sister and father submitting letters to the court, it is no longer necessary for the court to designate a family representative for Tammy’s mother. An aunt is not listed as a victim under Idaho law; therefore, the court should not receive comments from Vicki Hoban as a victim,” Archibald wrote.