ST. ATHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow, accused in the murder of her two children, has had her trial tentatively scheduled to begin on October 11.
Court documents state that Vallow will have a pre-trial conference on Sept. 6.
The court in Fremont County saw Vallow Tuesday. She remained silent while her attorney entered a not guilty plea and opted not to waive her right to a speedy trial.
Vallow and partner Chad Daybell, also accused in the murders, were expected to be tried together in January of 2023. The court still intends to hold a joint trial, but on different dates.
The October date could still change as the a formal schedule has not yet been released.