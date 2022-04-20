lori vallow chad daybell

ST. ATHONY, Idaho - Lori Vallow, accused in the murder of her two children, has had her trial tentatively scheduled to begin on October 11. 

Court documents state that Vallow will have a pre-trial conference on Sept. 6. 

The court in Fremont County saw Vallow Tuesday. She remained silent while her attorney entered a not guilty plea and opted not to waive her right to a speedy trial.

Vallow and partner Chad Daybell, also accused in the murders, were expected to be tried together in January of 2023. The court still intends to hold a joint trial, but on different dates. 

The October date could still change as the a formal schedule has not yet been released. 

