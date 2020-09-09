LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Trick-or-Treating won't be happening this year in Los Angeles, according to health officials. The county's department of public health has banned Trick-or-Treating activities, along with Halloween parties, carnivals and haunted houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials said the activities pose too much of a risk for spreading COVID-19. Pumpkin carving, costume contests, car parades and drive thru activities are still allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.