SPOKANE, Wash. - Several events are taking place across the city of Spokane Thursday in remembrance of those members of the native community who are either listed as missing or were murdered.
President Joe Biden is issuing a proclamation to bring awareness and officially make today a day to remember the lost lives in our native communities.
“The federal government has an obligation to ensure that cases of missing or murdered persons are met with swift and effective action,” the proclamation reads, “Our Nation’s failure to address this ongoing tragedy not only demeans the dignity of each Indigenous person who goes missing or is murdered — it undermines the humanity of us all.”
In Spokane, Yoyot Spq’n’i is hosting a showcase and silent auction at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in the Pavilion.
Starting at 5 p.m., speakers, performers and art will be on display. All proceeds from this event will go to indigenous community and help open a safe shelter for indigenous people experiencing domestic violence to heal with traditional medicines and help connect with their cultural roots.
Murder is the third-leading cause of death among Native American women, according to the department of justice, 84% of Native women experience physical, sexual or emotional violence in their lives. 34% experienced violence in the last year.
The Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest Resort & Casino will also pay tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous Women.
They will work to bring awareness to the 60 Indigenous women currently missing in Washington state with a ceremony and display of red dresses to represent the missing women starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Southeast entrance of the resort.
As part of this day of awareness, the Kalispel Tribe Charitable Fund will be matching any donations made to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition between May 5 - 15, up to $2,500.
IN D.C., The B.I.A’s Office of Justice Services will open a new exhibit in memory of the lives lost, they were accepting earring donations to use as a part of a missing and murdered indigenous people exhibit.
1300 single earrings were donated in memory of those who never were able to return home. A single earring will be put on display in memory of those who are missing from each state.