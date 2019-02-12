The question isn't "Who am I?" The question is "How rich am I?"
A lottery winner in Jamaica shielded his identity when presented with the check, wearing a mask from the movie "Scream."
According to NBC25, the man was only referred to as "A. Campbell" when presented with a $158.4 million check.
A law in Jamaica requires lottery winners to take a photo in celebration, but many winners have chosen to wear disguises to prevent being robbed or having people ask for money.
The #SuperLotto winner gets ready to collect their millions!💰 pic.twitter.com/Xg4VluIsOy— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) February 5, 2019