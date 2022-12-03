POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
However, reports of this boom are not isolated to the Post Falls area.
There has been many reports across the northern hemisphere this evening of similar events on social media #boom, #Meteorite #fireball— Northern Lakes Fire PIO (@NLFDPio) December 4, 2022
One call into our newsroom was from someone in the Seattle area reporting a similar event at the same time. We reached out to the National Weather Service, however they do not have any information at this time.
Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:15 p.m.
Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they've received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
PFPD says they've reached out to the major utility companies to see about blown transformers, but none report any issues. They also state other local agencies, including Coeur d'Alene police and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, have also gotten reports and are investigating.
Comments on the North Idaho News Facebook page have residents reporting the boom as well, including Rathdrum, Hayden, and Stateline.
NonStop Local is reaching out to local agencies to learn more, but no information about the cause is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!