POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they've received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
PFPD says they've reached out to the major utility companies to see about blown transformers, but none report any issues. They also state other local agencies, including Coeur d'Alene police and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, have also gotten reports and are investigating.
Comments on the North Idaho News Facebook page have residents reporting the boom as well, including Rathdrum, Hayden, and Stateline.
