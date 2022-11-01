SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal.
Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police.
"At 11 o'clock I heard a loud boom," a neighbor told NonStop Local KHQ. "It was bigger than what you hear on the Fourth of July."
The explosive disposal unit arrived after the device went off inside the bin and sent pieces flying across the road.
An investigation to reveal more details is ongoing.